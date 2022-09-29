Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is being endorsed by the former Pennsylvania governor and first United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Tom Ridge.

Dr. Oz’s camp announced the endorsement from Tom Ridge. Ridge is urging residents to join him in supporting the nominee, “I wholeheartedly support his bid to become our next senator.”

The former governor said he was most impressed by Dr. Oz’s intellect and his desire to serve the commonwealth and nation with passion and energy.

“Having him come to support me, especially in firm belief the kind of leadership that I can offer to the people of Pennsylvania and in the United States Senate at a federal level, means the world to me,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican nominee for U.S. Senate.

Dr. Oz said he has been a huge fan of Tom Ridge and said he has been a great leader for Pennsylvania and our nation.