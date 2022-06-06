YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have located a missing toddler from York County after an Amber Alert was issued for her disappearance on Sunday afternoon. The Amber Alert was canceled after 7 p.m. on Sunday after the child was found in Philadelphia, but the search for the suspect continues.

The Pennsylvania State Police originally issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for Springettsbury Township Police Department, York County around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.

The Springettsbury Township Police Department was searching for Mya Campbell, a black female, age two, two feet four inches tall, 25 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a pink, green and yellow polka dot dress. She was last seen on June 5, 2022, at 3:32 PM on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Maria McKenzie, a white female, five feet six inches tall, 100 lbs, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. McKenzie was wearing a brown jacket. Police are still searching for McKenzie and said they do not yet know whether McKenzie knew the child or the family.

Springettsbury Township Police said just after 3:15 p.m., a car was stolen from a Royal Farms gas station at the corner of Concord and Mt. Zion Rd with 2-year-old Mya inside. Police and the York County CARE team responded, gathering information about the little girl and the car from the family.

The car was identified in the Amber Alert as a silver 2005 Suzuki XL7 bearing Pennsylvania registration LXG5500. Police used surveillance video from Royal Farms to identify McKenzie as the suspect.

Provided by Pa. State Police

Police said they received information McKenzie was heading to Philadelphia and alerted law enforcement there. Just before 6:30 p.m., police in Philadelphia found the car and the 2-year-old girl safe and healthy. She was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, and police said they were working to reunite her with her family.

abc27’s previous coverage:

“We had information out very quickly, not only through Amber Alert but social media, and the public was a huge asset. We got a lot of information that came in, we followed up with those tips that came in and I would say, yes thank goodness that it came out to the positive outcome that it did,” Springettsbury Township Police Chief Todd King said.

Anyone with information about the abduction or McKenzie’s location should contact the police. You can also submit a tip through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by clicking here.