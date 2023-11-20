(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is gearing up for what has been historically the busiest travel season of the year.

The PTC states that over 3 million people are expected to drive within or through the commonwealth during the holidays. Traffic is expected to be 2.3% higher on the Pennsylvania Turnpike compared to 2022.

Below is what the PTC project traffic will be like between Tuesday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 26.

2023 Projected Motorists Tuesday, November 21, 2023 675,000 Wednesday, November 22, 2023 690,000 Thursday, November 23, 2023 360,000 Friday, November 24, 2023 535,000 Saturday, November 25, 2023 545,000 Sunday, November 26, 2023 525,000 PROJECTED TOTAL: 3,330,000 Data courtesy of PTC

Due to the holiday travel season, turnpike crews are suspending work beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26. All lanes in each direction will be open and able to accommodate heavier traffic volumes.

In addition, extra maintenance personnel will be patrolling the roadway, along with Pennsylvania State Police.