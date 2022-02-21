This Week in Pennsylvania: Feb. 20

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens talks about how candidate for Governor Doug Mastriano was subpoenaed about the Jan. 6 insurrection as well as Governor Tom Wolf’s thoughts on the Unemployment Checks hijacked by scammers

He will then sit down with Charlie Gerow, a Republican candidate for governor.

Also, he will chat with Mike Sielski, who wrote a book about Kobe Bryant’s life.

All this and more on Feb. 13’s episode of This Week in Pennsylvania. Watch all four parts in the player above!