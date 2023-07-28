PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — When you think of music artists from Pennsylvania, do you think of Taylor Swift? How about Will Smith, Mac Miller, or even P!nk?

Swift probably comes to a lot of people’s minds. After all, she is arguably the most popular musician to ever come out of Pennsylvania. Of course, everyone knows Will Smith is from West Philadelphia (born and raised). I mean, who hasn’t seen a few — or every — episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?

Country to pop, hip hop, R&B, and even rock and metal have all come from The Keystone State.

Let’s take a look at the mash-up playlists of the top streaming musicians from Pennsylvania, shall we?

1. Taylor Swift – From West Reading

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 09: (NO COVERS) Taylor Swift attends ‘In Conversation With… Taylor Swift’ during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Monthly Listeners: 98,660,985

It should be no surprise that T-Swift tops the list. She’s currently the number three most streamed artist in the entire world with 46 billion streams, catching up to Drake and Bad Bunny — numbers one and two, respectively.

2. P!NK – From Doylestown

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 22: Pink performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Monthly Listeners: 35,332,802

P!NK has been rockin’ the charts since her debut solo album in 2000. With hits like “Just Like a Pill” “TRUSTFALL” and “So What” it’s no wonder she’s still got that fanbase behind her.

3. Mac Miller – From Pittsburgh

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Monthly Listeners: 24,196,111

Mac Miller came onto the scene in the late 2000s. While releasing and working on music, he developed a strong fan base. In 2018, he tragically died of an overdose, but the music he was working on continued to be finished and released, expanding his fanbase over the years.

4. Hall & Oates – From Philadelphia

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 02: (L-R) Daryl Hall and John Oates of Hall & Oates perform at the Ryman Auditorium on June 2, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Monthly Listeners: 17,073,378

The duo formed in Philadelphia in 1970, however, neither are from the City. John Oates hails from New York City, but Daryl Hall was born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. That has to make Sarah smile, right? (or is she a Maneater?)

5. Meek Mill – From Philadelphia

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 23: Meek Mill attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Monthly Listeners: 13,943,237

Mill started out in South Philadelphia writing songs, releasing mixtapes, and playing live at local bars and clubs. In 2008, rap star T.I. signed Mill to an official record deal, and the rest, they say, is history.

6. Will Smith – From Philadelphia

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Will Smith holds his Grammy Award 25 February in New York. Smith won best Rap Solo Performance for “Men In Black.” (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Monthly Listeners: 9,515,027

For any “Fresh Prince” fans, you’ll know Smith is from West Philly. He started rapping in 1985 and soon “The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff” started tearing up the charts before Smith was given a role in a TV show that would change his life — “The Fresh Prince of BelAir.” Smith continued rapping even after the show ended with hits like “Miami” and “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” before taking Hollywood by storm on the big screen after “Men In Black” became a massive success.

7. Joan Jett – From Wynnewood

HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Musician Joan Jett performs at The ALTimate Rooftop Christmas Party at W Hollywood on December 9, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Monthly Listeners: 7,187,386

She sure does love rock ‘n roll, but Jett got her first taste of fame as part of The Runaways with their hit “Cherry Bomb” in 1976. She was revolutionary in the industry as a woman, helping to pave the way for many female rock stars from those days forward.

8. Jim Croce – From Philadelphia



Jim Croce, rock and roll performer, photo (Photo: Associated Press)





Monthly Listeners: 6,536,638

Croce was a hit in the late ’60s to the early ’70s. In that time he released five studio albums and hits such as “Bad, Bad, Leroy Brown.” Croce tragically died in 1973 at 30 years old in a small plane crash in Louisiana. His most streamed song is “Time in a Bottle” which found a whole new generation of fans more than 40 years later after being used in movies and TV, notably in X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014.

9. Breaking Benjamin – From Wilkes-Barre

NEW YORK – JULY 21: Members of Breaking Benjamin appear on FUSE TV’s Daily Download show July 21, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Monthly Listeners: 6,364,783

You might not know the name Breaking Benjamin off the top of your head, but you’ve probably heard their music as they dominated the radio airwaves in the early to late 2000s and are still going after a 4-year hiatus in 2010. “So Cold,” “Diary Of Jane,” and “Give Me A Sign” top their streaming numbers, but “Polyamorous” was their first big breakthrough in 2002.

10. Vanessa Carlton – From Milford

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 18: Vanessa Carlton performs on stage during the 3rd annual Origins Rocks Earth Month concert at Webster Hall on April 18, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Monthly Listeners: 5,358,325

Carlton broke onto the scene with her debut album in 2002 and caught absolute lightning in a bottle with the first radio release “A Thousand Miles.” Still going strong, Carlton released her sixth studio album in March 2020 before re-releasing it with bonus songs and demo recordings during the COVID Pandemic in early 2021.

Rounding out the top 15 are:

11. Boyz II Men – 5,142,505

12. Bret Michaels/Poison – 4,506,791(combined)

13. Trent Reznor/Nine Inch Nails – 4,376,587 (combined)

14. Bloodhound Gang – 3,514,259

15. Billie Holiday – 3,410,085

Other musicians from Pennsylvania that didn’t make the list include Live, Jill Scott, Rusted Root, Chubby Checker and Patti LaBelle.

Editor’s note: This list is based on monthly listeners for the artist and their songs on Spotify as of July 27, 2023. Current numbers may change slightly based on streams/listeners.

