WILLIAMS TWP., DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a teen was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that severely injured six others including four children.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. Sunday on Route 209 in Williams Township, near the Dauphin, Schuylkill County line.

Police say the crash occurred when a 17-year-old from Gratz was driving along Route 209 when he crossed into the oncoming land and struck another car. The coroner’s office pronounced the 17-year-old dead on the scene due to the injuries he sustained.

The driver of the second car, a 45-year-old woman from Lykens, the passengers a 46-year-old man, and children ages 8,10,12,14 were reported to be severely injured, state police said. All involved were taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lykens Barracks by calling (717) 362-8700.