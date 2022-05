BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have found 81-year-old George Titus.

Police said Titus was last known to be in the Philadelphia area on May 24 at approx. 1:00 P.M. He was driving a 2005 Silver Toyota Corolla, bearing PA registration JZT7959.

Titus is a white male described as 6ft 5in with gray/balding hair and blue eyes. Police believed Titus may have been at special risk of harm or injury and may have been confused.