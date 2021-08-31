State Police asking for help in identifying body from Bucks County

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to calls of a body in the Delaware River last week.

Police arrived at the area of 1840 Trails End on August 25th around 12:50 p.m. and found a human body wedged against a dock.

The body was recovered by the Upper Black Eddy Fire Department which believes the body was in the water for one to two weeks.

The body is identified as a light-skinned male, with what appears to be an arrow tattoo on the left forearm.

Courtesy of Bucks County Pennsylvania State Police

Anyone with information who could identify the individual or information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the PSP Dublin Criminal Investigation Unit at (215) 249-9191, reference incident number PA21-1153710.