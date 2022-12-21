HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian announced Santa’s reindeer have been approved for take-off.

The reindeer, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donder, Blitzen, and Rudolph received approval to fly from Dr. Robert F. Gerlach, Alaska’s state veterinarian. The Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and Permit to Ship allows them to fly from rooftop to rooftop in PA for the purpose of toy delivery.

“I’m grateful to Dr. Gerlach for his thorough inspection of these reindeer,” said Dr. Brightbill, Pennsylvania’s state veterinarian. “According to their certificates, despite one’s glaringly red nose and their magical ability to fly, word is that they’re in extraordinary health!”

According to the Department of Agriculture, these certificates are needed so contagious diseases aren’t carried over state lines.

To learn more about the department’s efforts to protect animal health, visit agriculture.pa.gov.