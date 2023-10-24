SMITHFIELD TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Sayre teen has been charged after a vehicle crash back in August killed one person and injured two others, Pennsylvania State Police report.

According to an incident report, 18-year-old Ocean A. Hobbie of Sayre was charged with numerous felonies and other driving offenses after the crash on Aug. 24.

Police say that around 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 24, Hobbie was involved in a crash at the intersection of Milan Road and Laurel Hill Road in Smithfield Twp, Bradford County. Police say that Hobbie was going north on Laurel Hill Road failed to stop all the way at a stop sign and went into the intersection, striking the second vehicle.

The collision caused the second vehicle to strike a pole, damaging the pole and causing the vehicle to catch fire.

When talking with police, Hobbie said that she stopped at the stop sign and looked both ways before going into the intersection, adding that she didn’t see the other vehicle at the time.

The report states that the driver of the second vehicle was killed as a result of the crash two days later at Robert Packer Hospital, with two other people in the car suffering significant injuries.

Police say that Hobbie was driving the vehicle while her operating privilege was suspended.

Hobbie has since been charged with three counts of accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, a grade 3 felony, careless driving, driving at safe speeds, duties at a stop sign, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.