LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders from across the state escorted the body of Lieutenant William Lebo from Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown Back home to Lebanon City.

“He showed up to work every day. I don’t think he ever took a sick day or very few in all those 40 years,” Retired Lieutenant Steve Collins said.

He was known for being a people person, dedicated to the community.

“He was a very kind very soft-spoken and a very nice gentleman, besides being a great police officer. He was a very nice man,” Ken Hackman of Hackman Fire Equipment said.

Lt. Lebo was shot and killed on Thursday after investigators said a man with mental health issues broke into a relative’s home.

“It’s just sad but you know this when you go to do the job every day. I wish he would have made it to retirement but, this is part of the job,” Collins said

Thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects, to a man who dedicated his life to service.

it is a traumatic event for everyone. The Police Chief is being strong for his guys. I know it is hard for everyone. it is hard for everyone to wrap their brain around this,” Joya Morrissey said.

“Just don’t take the police for granted because they have to show up there are there and they know the dangers that they encounter every day,” Retired Lieutenant Jim Eggert said.