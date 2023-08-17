IDER, Ala. (WHNT) — One woman is in custody after police say she was found with a boy that had been reported missing hundreds of miles away.

The Ider Police Department (IPD) confirmed with News 19 that Officer Chapman pulled a vehicle over on Friday, August 10 and found the boy sitting in the passenger seat with a woman later identified as Amanda Beiland.

According to police, that traffic stop led to an investigation where they learned that the boy had been reported missing out of Scranton, Pennsylvania for over a week.

Chief Stephen Malone said IPD was able to work with the Scranton Police Department and the DeKalb County Juvenile Court, saying the boy was taken into IPD’s care the same day and will be taken back home to Pennsylvania.

After warrants were issued, Beiland, 37, was charged with interference with child custody, a Class C Felony. She was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Court records show Beiland has multiple previous charges of child chemical endangerment, as well as child support cases against her.

“Cases like these are very serious, and to know that this juvenile was missing from over eight hundred miles and five states away is extremely concerning to me. Juveniles are very gullible and that’s exactly why there are legal procedures in place to keep this from happening. The safety of children is the upmost importance to us, regardless if they live within the community or even eight hundred miles away. I’m thankful my Officers are so diligent at the job they do, and I know this juvenile’s guardians are absolutely thankful for their loved one to be returned home safety. Being able to make the call to this boys guardian letting them know he’s safe and on his way home is one the most rewarding parts of this job.” Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone

Beiland is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.