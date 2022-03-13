Police: SERT activated for barricade situation in Bedford, woman in custody

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is in custody after state police said a barricade situation occurred in Bedford County and they had to activate their Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).

State police said that at about 1:30 p.m Catherine Imler, 57, of Roaring Spring entered into a victim’s residence, located at the 3000 block of Lafayette Road in Bedford County, by forcibly breaking down a rear door, then stole a shotgun before she returned back to her residence.

After failing to get Imler to come out from her residence, state police contacted the Pennsylvania State Police SERT and formed a perimeter, according to a press release.

Imler was then taken into custody and transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment to self-inflicted sword wounds, state police said.

Imler faces felony theft charges along with a misdemeanor of criminal mischief.

Imler is currently lodged in Bedford County Jail unable to post $400,000 bail. She awaits a preliminary hearing set for March 23.