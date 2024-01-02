CONNELLSVILLE, FAYETTE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a Pennsylvania man has died after he was caught trespassing and tried to avoid arrest by jumping out of a window.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 29 around 11:00 p.m., troopers were called to a vacant building in Connellsville in Fayette County for a trespasser.

After searching the building, the suspect, Bernard Geisel, 42, of Uniontown, was found on the 4th floor and he was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Police say while Geisel was being escorted down the stairwell, he jumped through a closed window, headfirst, from the 3rd floor. Geisel landed on the sidewalk below sustaining life-threatening injuries, troopers stated.

Geisel was taken to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident.