CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ­– The Pennsylvania State Police announced a state trooper is accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest earlier this year.

The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges that Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a motorist following a vehicle pursuit on the evening of Feb. 13. Another trooper was handcuffing the motorist at the time.

Moore was assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg when he initiated the pursuit, which ended in a grass field near the intersection of High Street and Lincoln Way in Franklin Township, Adams County. Mobile Video/Audio Recording (MVR) footage from the patrol vehicles of both troopers captured the physical strikes, according to the complaint.

Moore is charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault and is suspended without pay pending resolution of the case. The complaint was filed Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat.

Moore enlisted in the PSP in February 2019 and graduated with the 156th Cadet Class. According to State Police, Moore was originally assigned to Troop F, Emporium in 2019 and is from Providence County, Rhode Island.