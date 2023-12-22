(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police on Friday welcomed 74 new State Troopers following their graduation from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

The 168th graduating class was held at Scottish Rite. Cathedral in Harrisburg.

“Today marks the culmination of hard work, determination, and excellence that our cadets exhibited throughout their time at the academy,” said Col. Paris. “I have the utmost confidence that our graduates will now take the knowledge and training they’ve learned to uphold PSP’s mission to protect and serve our great Commonwealth.”

Six cadets received the following special awards and recognition:

Joshua C. Dauberman: the Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership;

Anthony R. Bonacci: the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;

Philip F. Davitt III: the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;

Anthony V. Rose: the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;

James M. Stamm: the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;

Isaac R.B. Matthews: the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.