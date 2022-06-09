SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette/Somerset) is facing potential charges for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance after a weekend crash in Fayette County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Dowling “appeared to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance at the time of the crash while simultaneously experiencing a diabetic emergency.”

The crash report shows Dowling was driving a 2011 Mini Cooper when it twice rear-ended a 2021 Toyota Tacoma, causing moderate damage.

Dowling, the lone person in the Mini Cooper, was transported to Uniontown Hospital and no injuries were reported for the driver and passenger in the Toyota.

State Police say charges are pending further investigation and as of Wednesday morning, no charges have been filed.

Dowling previously suffered a diabetic emergency while driving in Lancaster County back in October 2021, leading to what he called a “horrific automobile accident” that resulted in”life-changing” injuries.

In a statement released on Tuesday Dowling said the injuries sustained required medications and that he has “struggled in dealing with the trauma that occurred – both physical and mental.”

“Unfortunately, this struggle has manifested itself in disappointing behavior that I have faced in the past with respect to alcohol, and that came to a head in an auto accident on June 4, 2022. I am most thankful that no others were physically harmed in this incident. I apologize to the people that I represent and my family for the pain or mistrust this incident has caused or may cause.”

Dowling, who currently serves on the State House Liquor Control Committee, said he has entered professional treatment to address “any possible alcohol issues.”