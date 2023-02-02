HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced they are seeking the public’s input on traffic safety and driving practices through its online survey

The survey is on PennDOT’s website and is open through Feb. 28. All responses are anonymous and the survey should take around five minutes to complete.

“In 2021, 1,230 people died on Pennsylvania roadways. Many of these deaths could have been prevented simply by buckling up, slowing down, paying attention, and driving sober,” PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll said. “The results from this survey help us better understand the public’s attitude on highway safety, and potentially allow us to adjust our efforts to reduce crashes and fatalities.”

The first survey released by PennDOT was back in 2010 as a requirement for federal funding. Though not required anymore, the survey helps the department better understand participants’ attitudes on highway safety and allows the department to adjust safety activities.



PennDOT focuses on data trends to drive enforcement and education improvements and invests more than $25 million annually in federal grant funds statewide to support behavioral safety programs.