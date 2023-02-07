HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry announced the arrests and criminal charges in multiple child sex abuse cases across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania involving Jehovah’s Witness members and children.

Several of the cases involve family members who were either under the direct care or guardianship of children.

The charges involve defendants in multiple counties, including Lancaster and Butler.

“It is my solemn pledge that I will be here to help survivors,” said Acting AG Henry.

The charges announced Tuesday are an extension of the investigation that resulted in four arrests involving Jehovavh’s Witness members announced last year. The Attorney General’s office says survivors reached out to their office after offering a hotline for victims to reach out following the initial four cases.

Anyone with information regarding child sexual abuse is encouraged to report information to the Office of Attorney General’s hotline at 888-538-8541.

The Acting Attorney General said this is an ongoing investigation and would not comment on whether congregations were aware of the alleged abuse. The investigation also involved police in Idaho.