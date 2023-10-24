EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Senator Dave Agrall announced that The Senate Education Committee has passed a bill that will require armed security at schools.

On October 24, The Senate Education Committee approved Senate Bill 907 which would require an armed, trained, and vetted school security officer in every public school building.

“When I traveled across the state holding roundtable discussion on school safety, I heard countless times from students, parents, educators, and administrators that we need to do more to keep our children safe,” stated Sen. Dave Argall (R-29)

The release notes the committee also advanced three additional bills Senate Bill 700, House Bill 1507, and House Bill 1258.

Senate Bill 700: This will allow highly qualified individuals to more easily obtain certification to teach as instructors at career and technical centers,

House Bill 1507: Would provide school districts with additional scheduling flexibility to allow for more individualized education and

House Bill 1258: Will allow schools to include high school students enrolled in dual credit courses in their average daily membership.