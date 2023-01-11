PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers say they are planning to introduce legislation to set an earlier date for the 2024 presidential primary election in the state.

Sen. Sharif Street and Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jared Solomon, all Democrats, are proposing a new presidential primary date of March 19, 2024, according to Street’s office. The election is currently scheduled for the fourth Tuesday in April, the office notes.

“Pennsylvania will be a pivotal battleground state in 2024 and having the primary election well after many other states already have theirs makes our commonwealth one of the last states in the nation to weigh in despite being a crucial swing state,” Kenyatta said.

“This legislation will provide Pennsylvania the political weight it deserves by giving us a voice earlier in the process,” Solomon said.

Pennsylvania lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully before to move up the primary date.

Street’s office says he will introduce the legislation in the Senate while Kenyatta and Solomon will introduce it in the House.

“Pennsylvania is a critical battleground in determining the leadership and direction of our nation,” Street said. “It is incumbent upon government and our obligation to enhance the voices of Pennsylvanians in choosing the president. Moving our presidential primary date up by one month gives the voices of Pennsylvanians the weight they deserve.”