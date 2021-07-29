PA Fish and Boat Commission proposes change to trout season

PENNSYLVANIA, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is proposing a change to trout season.

It gave preliminary approval to establish a single statewide opening day, which would be on the first Saturday in April. The commission says most anglers prefer moving it to one date.

“It eliminates some crowding on the shoulder counties like Schuylkill County and Franklin County. You’ll have people jumping off from the other side of the mountain to take advantage of the early opener and then the statewide opener and people are like ‘wait a minute, where are all the people coming from’ so we think it will help spread out that opening day pressure,” Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Tim Schaeffer said.

If approved, the change would start next year.