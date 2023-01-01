HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show Complex is known for hosting the annual PA Farm Show, but the complex is used throughout the year for all kinds of events with more than 1 million square feet of indoor floor space.
The PA Farm Show Complex has released an initial list of events at the complex that are scheduled throughout 2023 and going into the 2024 Farm Show.
Below is the latest list of events being hosted at the PA Farm Show Complex in 2023 after the PA Farm Show moves out in mid-January. An updated list may be found by visiting the PA Farm Show complex website.
- Harrisburg Heat Soccer Games – Jan. 21 – April 2023
- PA Harness Horse Sale LLC – Jan. 17-18, 2023
- Mid-Atlantic Breeders Sale of Morgan Horses – Jan. 18-19, 2023
- Keystone Draft Horse Sale – Jan. 17-18, 2023
- PA Auto Show – Jan. 26-29, 2023
- Great American Outdoor Show – Feb. 4-12, 2023
- Motorama Races and Shows – Feb. 17-19, 2023
- Harrisburg RV Show – Feb. 24-26, 2023
- Horse World Expo – March 2-5, 2023
- PA Home and Garden Design Expo – March 2-5, 2023
- Eastern Bison Association Show & Sale – March 10-11, 2023
- PA State Indoor Archery Championships – March, 11-12, 2023
- KRVA Volleyball – March 11-12, 2023
- Monster Truck Extravaganza – March 11, 2023
- Keystone Nationals Championship Truck & Tractor Pull – March 16-18, 2023
- Southeast Pa. Beef Classic Jackpot Show – March 17-19, 2023
- KRVA Volleyball – March 25-27, 2023
- Harrisburg Gun and Knife – March 25-26, 2023
- PAOBA Breeders Showcase – March 30 – April 2, 2023
- PA Relief Sale – March 31 – April 1, 2023
- Motorcycle Swap – April 8-9, 2023
- Harrisburg Kennel Club – April 13-16, 2023
- PA Flavor – April 15, 2023
- Mason Dixon Kennel Club – April 13-16, 2023
- AmeriCheer – April 21-23, 2023
- Bullride Mania – April 22, 2023
- PA Open Air Farmers Market – May – November 2023
- MADE/Marquee Hoops Basketball – May 13-14, 2023
- Fire Expo – May 19-21, 2023
- PennDot Apportioned Renewal – May 22 – June 9, 2023
- Harrisburg School District Graduation – June 2, 2023
- Dutch Valley Food Show – June 6, 2023
- Harrisburg Gun and Knife Show – June 17-18, 2023
- U.S. Junior Nationals Youth Basketball – 06/22/23 – 06/29/23 June 22-29, 2023
- MADE/Marquee Hoops Basketball – July 8-9, 2023
- Ahmadiyya Movement in Islam, Inc – July 14-16, 2023
- Mecum Collector Car Auction – July 26-29, 2023
- Harrisburg Gun and Knife Show – Aug. 19-20, 2023
- Harrisburg Comic and Pop Con – Aug. 26-27, 2023
- The Ultimate RV Show – Sept. 1-4, 2023
- All-American Dairy Show – Sept. 13-20, 2023
- Keystone International Livestock Exposition – Sept. 26 – Oct. 8, 2023
- Pennsylvania National Horse Show – Oct. 12-22, 2023
- PA State 4-H Horse Show – Oct. 27, 2023
- Standardbred Horse Sale – Oct. 30 – Nov. 10, 2023
- Cummings & Bricker, Inc – Nov. 6-8, 2023
- Bullride Mania Finals – Nov. 17-18, 2023
- Spirit Unlimited Harrisburg Challenge – Nov. 18, 2023
- Pa Christmas and Gift Show – Nov. 29 – Dec. 3, 2023
- Harrisburg Gun and Knife Show – Dec. 9-10, 2023
- KRVA Volleyball – Dec. 9-10, 2023
The 2024 PA Farm Show will be held from Jan. 6-13, 2024.
The PA Farm Show Complex can be reached by calling 717-787-5373 to schedule a tour and book events.