HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show Complex is known for hosting the annual PA Farm Show, but the complex is used throughout the year for all kinds of events with more than 1 million square feet of indoor floor space.

The PA Farm Show Complex has released an initial list of events at the complex that are scheduled throughout 2023 and going into the 2024 Farm Show.

Below is the latest list of events being hosted at the PA Farm Show Complex in 2023 after the PA Farm Show moves out in mid-January. An updated list may be found by visiting the PA Farm Show complex website.

Harrisburg Heat Soccer Games – Jan. 21 – April 2023

PA Harness Horse Sale LLC – Jan. 17-18, 2023

Mid-Atlantic Breeders Sale of Morgan Horses – Jan. 18-19, 2023

Keystone Draft Horse Sale – Jan. 17-18, 2023

PA Auto Show – Jan. 26-29, 2023

Great American Outdoor Show – Feb. 4-12, 2023

Motorama Races and Shows – Feb. 17-19, 2023

Harrisburg RV Show – Feb. 24-26, 2023

Horse World Expo – March 2-5, 2023

PA Home and Garden Design Expo – March 2-5, 2023

Eastern Bison Association Show & Sale – March 10-11, 2023

PA State Indoor Archery Championships – March, 11-12, 2023

KRVA Volleyball – March 11-12, 2023

Monster Truck Extravaganza – March 11, 2023

Keystone Nationals Championship Truck & Tractor Pull – March 16-18, 2023

Southeast Pa. Beef Classic Jackpot Show – March 17-19, 2023

KRVA Volleyball – March 25-27, 2023

Harrisburg Gun and Knife – March 25-26, 2023

PAOBA Breeders Showcase – March 30 – April 2, 2023

PA Relief Sale – March 31 – April 1, 2023

Motorcycle Swap – April 8-9, 2023

Harrisburg Kennel Club – April 13-16, 2023

PA Flavor – April 15, 2023

Mason Dixon Kennel Club – April 13-16, 2023

AmeriCheer – April 21-23, 2023

Bullride Mania – April 22, 2023

PA Open Air Farmers Market – May – November 2023

MADE/Marquee Hoops Basketball – May 13-14, 2023

Fire Expo – May 19-21, 2023

PennDot Apportioned Renewal – May 22 – June 9, 2023

Harrisburg School District Graduation – June 2, 2023

Dutch Valley Food Show – June 6, 2023

Harrisburg Gun and Knife Show – June 17-18, 2023

U.S. Junior Nationals Youth Basketball – 06/22/23 – 06/29/23 June 22-29, 2023

MADE/Marquee Hoops Basketball – July 8-9, 2023

Ahmadiyya Movement in Islam, Inc – July 14-16, 2023

Mecum Collector Car Auction – July 26-29, 2023

Harrisburg Gun and Knife Show – Aug. 19-20, 2023

Harrisburg Comic and Pop Con – Aug. 26-27, 2023

The Ultimate RV Show – Sept. 1-4, 2023

All-American Dairy Show – Sept. 13-20, 2023

Keystone International Livestock Exposition – Sept. 26 – Oct. 8, 2023

Pennsylvania National Horse Show – Oct. 12-22, 2023

PA State 4-H Horse Show – Oct. 27, 2023

Standardbred Horse Sale – Oct. 30 – Nov. 10, 2023

Cummings & Bricker, Inc – Nov. 6-8, 2023

Bullride Mania Finals – Nov. 17-18, 2023

Spirit Unlimited Harrisburg Challenge – Nov. 18, 2023

Pa Christmas and Gift Show – Nov. 29 – Dec. 3, 2023

Harrisburg Gun and Knife Show – Dec. 9-10, 2023

KRVA Volleyball – Dec. 9-10, 2023

The 2024 PA Farm Show will be held from Jan. 6-13, 2024.

The PA Farm Show Complex can be reached by calling 717-787-5373 to schedule a tour and book events.