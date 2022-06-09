PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC) President Pat Halpin-Murphy and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward announced on Wednesday, June 8 that a five-part animation series will be released for educating state residents on the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

The first installment of the series was released on Wednesday. It served as a reminder for all Pennsylvania women to schedule mammograms that could save their lives. In the United States, one in every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Because of this, each short video clip will be released on the eighth of every month leading to October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“What a terrific way to take our statewide Don’t Miss your Mammogram initiative and partnership with Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward to the next level,” PBCC President and Founder Pat Halpin-Murphy. “This animation series allows all Pennsylvanians to join the discussion and share the importance of early detection across their social channels. Every like, share, retweet, and post can make an impact and promote awareness. Early detection saves lives!”

“More than 12,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Pennsylvania. When detected at its earliest rate, the five-year survival rate for breast cancer is greater than 90%,” said PA Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward said. “I am proud to continue this partnership and critical dialogue with the PA Breast Cancer Coalition.”

“With the help of this educational animation series, we have even more tools to educate women in our state about the importance of annual mammograms. Let’s get screened, Pennsylvania!”Ward added.

The animation series will be focusing on the following topics:

Don’t Miss your Mammogram!

Am I high-risk?

Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program / Free Mammograms in PA

Screening vs. Diagnostic Mammograms

Breast Cancer in PA

For more information, access to the animation series, and to download social media posts that are free to use, click here.