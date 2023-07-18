Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Warren County couple whose dog discovered escaped inmate Michael Burham hiding in their woods over the weekend are in the spotlight again as they received a portion of the reward promised to them on Tuesday.

We told you the story of Tucker and his barking that got the attention of owners Ron and Cindy Ecklund.

As Tucker ran away from their house, the Ecklund’s followed their dog right to Burham who was on the edge of their property.

The Ecklund’s recognized Burham, called police and the fugitive was caught a short time later. When they saw Burham, who escaped from the Warren County Jail on July 6, they said they immediately knew they had found the man who was the target of a nine-day manhunt.

A combined reward of $22,000 was being offered for the tip that led to Burham’s capture.

On Tuesday, Warren County Crime Stoppers presented Ron and Cindy Ecklund with $2,000 in reward money.

The couple confirmed during Tuesday’s news conference the U.S. Marshals have been in touch with them and they will be receiving the full $22,000 reward. The U.S. Marshals Service was offering a $10,000 reward, and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers was also offering $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Burham.

Watch Tuesday’s news conference below:

The reward was presented Tuesday afternoon during a brief press conference at the Ecklund’s property where Burham was found.

Burham is being housed at the Erie County Prison without bail, on charges of escape and allegedly kidnapping an elderly Warren County couple. He is also a suspect in a Jamestown homicide and rape case.