Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the most current information available.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has died and one other victim has been hurt when a shooting occurred at a car wash in West Manchester Township, York County on Friday, May 20

The York County Coroner’s office tells abc27 that the victim died at the hospital after being transported from the West York Auto Spa Express on York Crossing Drive.

According to the West Manchester Township Police, at around 12:55 p.m., the suspects, who are pictured below, exited a white Kia Forte with Maryland temporary registration and dark tinted windows that was parked at the business.

Courtesy of West Manchester Twp. Police Department

Shots were fired and two victims were struck by the gunfire, One of the victims is being treated at the hospital for his injuries. The other victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced dead. The names of the victims have not been released, pending notification of family members. The investigation is currently ongoing.

An autopsy for the deceased has been scheduled for the morning of May 23 at Lehigh Valley Hospital

Chief Snyder says the department has no information at this time to suggest there’s a threat to the public.

“It’s out of the ordinary of course, but’s becoming more ordinary. The shootings are becoming an everyday thing, which is a shame.”

At least one car at the scene showed a bullet hole in the side of the front driver’s side door.

The motive behind the shooting and whether any suspects are at-large remains unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident or the current location of the suspect vehicle is urged to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at (717) 792-9514.