ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) — At least one person is dead, and another person is injured after a Wednesday night fire in Athens.

The fire was first reported at a home on the 200 block of Tyler Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. An 18 News Reporter at the scene said one alert person was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher, and a firefighter confirmed that at least one person was killed.

According to an 18 News Reporter at the scene, the inside of the home appeared to be completely destroyed, and there was a large amount of smoke coming from the structure. The exterior of the home was damaged from flames coming out of the windows as well.

Fire crews quickly responded to the scene, and the flames were extinguished by about 10:20 p.m. The Sayre Borough Fire Department, the Athens Township Fire Department, the Waverly Barton Fire Department, the North Towanda Fire Department, and Greater Valley EMS responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will have updates as more information becomes available.