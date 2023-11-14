(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture are warning businesses of scammers soliciting booth reservations and payments for the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

The Attorney General’s office says scammers are promoting a “Winter Farm Expo” from Jan. 6-7, 2024, and are requesting payments to reserve vendor space. There is no such event scheduled at the Farm Show Complex for those dates.

“Scammers are creative in their endeavors to prey on people to make a profit,” Attorney General Henry said. “It is frustrating to see a scam like this surface and potentially tarnish a longstanding attraction event like the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Do not allow yourselves to be fooled: do your research before signing paperwork or sending payment.”

Anyone with questions or who believes they are a victim of this scam can submit a complaint with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection or call 1-800-441-2555.

Those looking to reserve space at the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show held Jan. 6-13, 2024, can visit the Farm Show website.