BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nine juveniles are now in custody after escaping a detention center late Sunday night.

State police say the incident happened Sunday night at a Berks County facility near Reading shortly after a riot broke out.

Authorities got control of the center however nine juveniles in the facility were able to escape. Police say the juveniles worked together to overtake two women staff members and got the keys to exit out of the door.

State police stated around 6:00 a.m., four juveniles went to a house on Oak Grove Road, banged on the door, and surrendered.

“They were done, tired, and cold. We went there and took them into custody,” explained Trooper David Beohm.

An hour later PSP said they received reports of a stolen car. The remaining five were then taken into custody on the scene.