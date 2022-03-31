LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – One officer has been killed and two have been injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Lebanon, according to Mayor Sherry Capello.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Foreset Street in Lebanon around 3:36 p.m. for a domestic. Shots were fired at 4:21 p.m. and the suspect has died.

One of the officers injured is in critical condition and the second is in stable condition at area hospitals.

Police say the suspect, who was not identified, was a 34-year-old white male.

Pennsylvania State Police and Lebanon City Police are among the departments at the scene.

