PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM)– This week ended with a fast and furious flurry of bills after a sluggish start to the Pennsylvania legislative session.

“The best news is, in addition to finishing the budget, we got some great bipartisan legislative wins,” said House Speaker Joanna McClinton (D).

“We have a divided legislature and we need to get things done that go down the middle of the road,” Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward said. “We don’t need any ideology here.”

The Pennsylvania budget stalemate lasted six months leading many to believe trust was broken.

“Let’s be clear here,” McClinton said. “There has never been a loss of trust between Kim and I. I go back with Kim.”

McClinton was once a Democrat staffer and Ward, a Republican member who left an impression on McClinton.

“She would talk to me, engage with me,” McClinton said. “‘Hey, girl, how you doing?’ And that relationship, ten years later, is still proving beneficial.”

“I do think that we are working to restore trust with the governor,” Ward said. “You know, I had a talk with him about an issue. He told me he would do it and he did it. So that goes a long way for me in restoring some trust.”

The tension centered on a fight over school vouchers. Governor Josh Shapiro and Republicans support them, House Democrats don’t. So are vouchers dead in 2024?

“There aren’t any dead issues in our chamber whatsoever,” McClinton said. “We’re always looking for opportunities to negotiate, to compromise and most importantly, get a win for Pennsylvanians.”

Pennsylvania has never had a female senator or governor. Might these two seek higher office?

“I’m as high as I’m getting,” Ward said. I mean, at 4’11.5″, this is it”

“I’m 5’3″,” McClinton said. “And I’m serving my neighbors every day, serving my colleagues in serving the chamber. I think I’m in higher office.”

But Ward said this about McClinton.

“She is young, she is a leader, and she is kind, she could go on and be a U.S. Senator, a President,” Ward said. “She has opportunity.”

Ward is from the west and McClinton from the east; what do they like most about the other’s home turf.

“Well, I love the food,” Ward said. “I love being in Philly. I love the energy that you get in Philadelphia.”

“The Bridges,” McClinton said. “I love all the bridges is over 400, but I love all the bridges.”

In what figures to be a contentious and partisan 2024 election year, both women may need to build them