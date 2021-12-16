Man uses gun to gain entry, steal from pharmacy in State College

STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State College Police are seeking help in identifying a man they say used a gun to gain access to, and steal from a pharmacy Thursday morning.

According to a release from police, the man shown in the picture broke into the Rite Aid on the 1900 block of South Atherton Street in State College around 2 a.m.

Police say the man shot the front door and gained entry through the broken glass. Once inside, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of medication.

The suspect is considered armed and potentially dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact State College Police at 814-234-7150.