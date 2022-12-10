DURHAM TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Bucks County man has died due to injuries sustained while burning trash.

The Lehigh County Coroner says Lutz K. Wundshock, 59 from Bucks County, died on December 10 at 2:30 a.m. after sustaining severe burns while burning trash the day prior.

Investigators said Wundshock was burning trash around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 9, when he sustained the injuries.

The coroner tells Eyewitness News he has deemed Wundshock’s death accidental.

His death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.