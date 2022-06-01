WYSOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A man has died in an early morning vehicle accident Wednesday in Bradford County, Pennsylvania State Police say.

According to police, Tyler States, 25, died after a vehicle accident around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police reported to the scene of a Quality Inn parking lot along State Route 6, Wysox Township, to the report of a found firearm. Police performed a check on the weapon and learned that it belonged to States.

Through an investigation, it was learned that States had accidentally shot himself in the left middle finger. After the shooting, it’s believed he had left the Quality Inn parking lot at a high rate of speed before getting involved in a fatal crash a short time after leaving the scene.

No evidence of foul play was found in either scene.