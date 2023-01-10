HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It is the time of year when you can find a special type of donut at a very specific type of event.

The potato donut at the Pennsylvania Farm Show is a fan favorite and always has a long line. We got behind the booth to see how it’s made.

Nathan Tallman with the PA Cooperative Potato Growers says it goes back over 100 years!

It began with selling potatoes out of a cooler outside the Farm Show Complex. It then turned into the legacy the potato donuts are today, found during the week-long PA Farm Show.

The donuts come in three flavors: plain, cinnamon sugar, and powdered.

Tallman says they sell out every day, averaging at 6,000 dozen a day!

You can find the potato donut booth at the Farm Show Food Court in the Giant Expo Hall.