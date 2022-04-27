(WHTM) — The four leading Republican candidates vying for Pennsylvania’s open governor seat will face off on stage Wednesday night in an hour-long debate. The four candidates are all hoping to replace Democratic Governor Tom Wolf.

Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, and Dave White will appear in the Pennsylvania Republican Gubernatorial debate on April 27 at 8 p.m. in the prime-time event airing in every market in the commonwealth.

In the WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll, Barletta, a former congressman and Mayor of Hazelton, received 19.8% support among 1,000 likely Republican voters. State Senator Mastriano finished a close second with 19.4%, followed by businessman Dave White at 11.6%. Former U.S. Attorney William McSwain finished fourth with 7.9%

Candidates needed to receive at least 5% in either the March or April Nexstar/Emerson College Polling/The Hill polls were invited to attend.

The Pennsylvania Governor Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

In addition, the Pennsylvania Governor Debate will be streamed on the following websites:

WHTM abc27 News anchor and Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens and WPXI Anchor Lisa Sylvester will co-host the debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

Attorney General of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro is the only gubernatorial candidate in the Democratic field for the May 17 primary general election.

The Republican candidates for Pennsylvania’s open United States Senate seat participated in a debate on April 25. The Democratic Party candidates for Senate held a debate on April 21 that can be rewatched online.

The primary election for the open Pennsylvania governor seat is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.

