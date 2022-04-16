HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In response to the news of a confirmed case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu (HPAI) in Lancaster County, Senator Ryan Aument (R-36) and Representative Mindy Fee (R-37) announced they will be introducing a bill to provide $2 million in additional funding for the detection, response, and prevention of avian flu.

“Pennsylvania must be in a position to act and adapt quickly in order to protect our poultry flocks, farmers, and families, and this additional funding will go a long way to limiting the impact of the avian flu on our farms and food supply,” Aument said.

“Agriculture plays a key role in Pennsylvania’s economy, and certainly in Lancaster County’s economy,” Fee said. “As our number one industry, there is a critical need to adequately prepare and address potential threats to agriculture, including outbreaks of bird flu.”

“The avian flu is an imminent threat to our state’s poultry farmers and our economy,” speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) said. “At a time when inflation is already having a serious impact on Pennsylvania’s consumers, we must make necessary investments to protect and support our poultry supply and the animal diagnostic lab system that is so critical to rapidly identify the suspect cases in the effort to mitigate losses,” he added.

Anyone who witnesses unexplained illness or death within their flock should contact PDA at 717-772-2852. Pennsylvanians can assist with HPAI surveillance efforts by reporting any sick or dead wild birds to the Game Commission by calling 610-926-3136 or emailing pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov. Any sick or dead domestic birds should be reported to PDA at 717-772-2852.