STACKER — The average U.S. gas price as of Monday tumbled six cents from last week, following President Biden’s release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pennsylvania using data from AAA.
Pennsylvania by the numbers:
- Current price: $4.28
- Week change: -$0.05 (-1.1%)
- Year change: +$1.29 (+43.4%)
- Gas tax: $0.59 per gallon (#1 highest among all states)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.44 (3/11/22)
Metros with most expensive gas in Pennsylvania:
#1. East Stroudsburg: $4.32
#2. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton: $4.31
#3. State College: $4.30
#4. Mercer County: $4.30
#5. Williamsport: $4.30
#6. Johnstown: $4.29
#7. York: $4.28
#8. Lebanon: $4.28
#9. Chambersburg-Waynesboro: $4.28
#10. Gettysburg: $4.28
#11. Pittsburgh: $4.27
#12. Philadelphia (PA only): $4.27
#13. Bloomsburg-Berwick: $4.27
#14. Harrisburg: $4.27
#15. Erie: $4.26
#16. Altoona: $4.26
#17. Reading: $4.24
#18. Lancaster: $4.24
#19. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton: $4.23
States with the most expensive gas:
#1. California: $5.85
#2. Hawaii: $5.21
#3. Nevada: $5.19
States with the least expensive gas:
#1. Missouri: $3.73
#2. Oklahoma: $3.75
#3. Kansas: $3.75
States with the highest gas tax per gallon:
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52
States with the lowest gas tax per gallon:
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162
Gas prices are as of April 4. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.