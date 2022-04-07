STACKER — The average U.S. gas price as of Monday tumbled six cents from last week, following President Biden’s release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pennsylvania using data from AAA.

Pennsylvania by the numbers:

Current price: $4.28

Week change: -$0.05 (-1.1%)

Year change: +$1.29 (+43.4%)

Gas tax: $0.59 per gallon (#1 highest among all states)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.44 (3/11/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Pennsylvania:

#1. East Stroudsburg: $4.32

#2. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton: $4.31

#3. State College: $4.30

#4. Mercer County: $4.30

#5. Williamsport: $4.30

#6. Johnstown: $4.29

#7. York: $4.28

#8. Lebanon: $4.28

#9. Chambersburg-Waynesboro: $4.28

#10. Gettysburg: $4.28

#11. Pittsburgh: $4.27

#12. Philadelphia (PA only): $4.27

#13. Bloomsburg-Berwick: $4.27

#14. Harrisburg: $4.27

#15. Erie: $4.26

#16. Altoona: $4.26

#17. Reading: $4.24

#18. Lancaster: $4.24

#19. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton: $4.23

States with the most expensive gas:

#1. California: $5.85

#2. Hawaii: $5.21

#3. Nevada: $5.19

States with the least expensive gas:

#1. Missouri: $3.73

#2. Oklahoma: $3.75

#3. Kansas: $3.75

States with the highest gas tax per gallon:

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon:

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

Gas prices are as of April 4. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.