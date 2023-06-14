EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Josh Shapiro speaks on an update regarding the partial collapse of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

Officials continue to respond to the partial collapse of I-95 between exits 30 and 32 where the interstate remains closed in both directions in this area.

The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline lost control on an off-ramp and flipped the tanker truck on its side in a wreck that set it afire and destroyed a section of the East Coast’s main north-south highway.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office said the driver, Nathan Moody died of blunt trauma to the head and inhalation and thermal injuries. The manner of death has been ruled an accident, officials said.

Moody, 53, was previously identified by family members who described him as a hardworking father with more than 10 years of trucking experience.

All levels of government continue to coordinate efforts to repair and reopen the roadway safely and as efficiently as possible.

PennDOT Reports Demolition is Underway, Crews Will Work 24/7

According to PennDOT, demolition is underway. The bridge deck was removed and other bridge-component removal is underway while debris is being removed from underneath the bridge.

Detour Information & Routes

PennDOT has primary detour routes in place in the area:

I-95 Southbound : Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East

: Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East I-95 Northbound: I-676 West, I-76 West, U.S. 1 North to Route 63 East (Woodhaven Road)

Additionally, Philadelphia police will have the following closures and detours in place if you are traveling on I-95 in the area of the Cottman Avenue exit. Police will be located along the detour route. Expect delays along the detour and note these are subject to change:

Castor Avenue on-ramp for I-95 northbound Closed

Aramingo Avenue/I-95 on and off-ramps On-ramp to I-95 northbound closed Betsy Ross off-ramp to I-95 northbound closed

Bridge Street ramp I-95 on-ramp at Bridge Street closed. All traffic on Tacony Street will flow northbound only from Bridge Street to New State Road.

Tacony Street and Tacony-Palmyra Bridge Tacony Palmyra Bridge traffic onto Tacony Street closed. All traffic continues westbound onto Levick Street.

Cottman Avenue exit and State Road closures State Road from Cottman Avenue to Longshore Avenue will be one-way, southbound travel only.

Southbound I-95 detour Exit I-95 southbound at Cottman Avenue. At the end of the ramp, right on Bleigh Street. Follow Bleigh to State Road, make a left onto State. Travel State Road South to Longshore Avenue. Re-enter I-95 southbound at State Road and Longshore Avenue.

Northbound I-95 detour Exit I-95 at Aramingo Avenue. At the end of the ramp, make a left onto Aramingo Avenue. Follow Aramingo Avenue to Tacony Street. Turn right. Take Tacony Street northbound around Tacony-Palmyra Bridge loop to New State Road. Continue northbound. Travel New State Road to Milnor Street and re-enter I-95 northbound.



Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Governor Shapiro and other officials will provide an update on the coordinated response to the I-95 collapse from state, local, and federal partners.