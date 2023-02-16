EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Josh Shapiro has called on the General Assembly to abolish the death penalty once and for all in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, when speaking in front of the Mosaic Community Church in West Philadelphia, Governor Shapiro stated he will not issue any execution warrants during his term.

The governor is calling on the General Assembly to join nearly half of the country and abolish the death penalty for good.

During his speech Governor Shapiro stated in part:

As Attorney General, I had the privilege of seeing our criminal justice system up close as the chief law enforcement officer. Through that experience, two critical truths became clear to me about the capital sentencing system in our Commonwealth: The system is fallible, and the outcome is irreversible. I have painstakingly considered every aspect of Pennsylvania’s capital sentencing system, reflected on my own conscience, and weighed the tremendous responsibilities I have as Governor. I am here today in this Church to tell you I will not issue any execution warrants during my term as Governor. But I want to go further. Through many administrations, Governors have called on lawmakers to reform the system. To study what changes could look like. They’ve been open to the idea that our capital sentencing system is flawed but fixable. I believe that misses the mark. That’s why today, I’m respectfully calling on the General Assembly to work with me to abolish the death penalty in Pennsylvania – once and for all. Josh Shaprio, Govenor of Pennsylvania

Governor Shapiro was joined by elected leaders, including State Senators Vince Hughes, Nikil Saval, and State Representative Rick Krajewski, community activists, and criminal justice advocates for the announcement.