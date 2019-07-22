Gearing Up for a Jamboree

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A group of local teens has the chance to experience different cultures without leaving the United States.

Eyewitness News Reporter Racheal Espaillat shows us how a global organization will use the great outdoors to teach the boys more about the world around them.

Boy Scouts’ commitment to the organization leads them on a new adventure.

“The experience I’m going to have there. Like different people, their language. Their culture,” said Hunter Legarht,

Six Scouts from Troop 611 in Pine Grove are headed to world scout jamboree in West Virginia.

Each packed two bags filled with clothes and camping gear for the two-week camping trip.

“It’s going to be sleeping in a tent, on a cot, and M-R-ES for lunch but it’s all part of the fun,” said A. J. Mindy.

They will be joined by about 50 thousand scouts from 169 countries across the world. Hunter Legarht and A.J. Mindy both attended the National Scout Jamboree two years ago.

“We all had a good time. Whether it was going zip-lining or learning about each other states and what we like to do,” A.J. Mindy, going to a world scout jamboree

But it’s a first for the rest of these boys.

“I heard from the other ones that went the last time. And i thought it would be a cool experience and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” added Logan Winslow.

Packing their bags wasn’t the only thing these teens had to do to get into the jamboree. It required hours training, loads of fundraising– and each had to attend several meetings in Mechanicsburg to prepare.

“We’re trying our best to prepare them. It is all up to them and i feel they are very responsible young men and they will have a great opportunity and a great experience” added Sharon Legarht, Hunter’s Mother and Troop Committee Chairperson

Only 2 other scouts from the entire council, which covers several counties in the state, made it.

“I think it says a lot about our group. We are a family. Our troop is a family and we always have each other’s backs,” noted Amy Winslow, Logan’s Mother and Troop Committee Member

A family learning by being one with nature– and experiencing different customs– all with the same mission.

The World Scout Jamboree is held every four years.

This is only the second time it has been held in the United States.

The last time was in 1967.