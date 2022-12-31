(WBRE/WYOU) — Over 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti has been recalled due to potential Listeria contamination in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Puerto Rico.

According to the FDA, Caesar’s Pasta recalled Orefresco and Caesar’s Pasta branded frozen manicotti for potential listeria contamination.

The recall affects Philadelphia, PA; Harrisburg, PA; Southeastern NY State; Northeastern PA; and San Juan, PR markets. The food was only distributed to food service distributors, not retail markets.

The frozen manicotti was packaged in 10 lb. bulk boxes under the brand names Orefresco and Caesar’s Pasta with a “Best By” date of September 28, 2024.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

Each of the company’s customers who received the affected product have been notified and have been provided with instructions to discard the product.