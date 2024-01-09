SHAMOKIN, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned furniture store that first opened its doors back in the late 1800s recently announced its upcoming liquidation and closure.

Bader’s Fine Furniture was first founded back in 1890 by Rueben and Jacob Auker. Later on, in 1953, the business was taken over by the Shebelsky family who have been the owners of the furniture store ever since.

The current owner, Sherri Shebelsky, recently announced her retirement and has begun the process of closing Bader’s Fine Furniture, which is located at 704 North Liberty Street. According to the independent retailer, it will begin the liquidation of all inventory on Thursday, January 11.

This is also the day that Bader’s will begin offering its going-out-of-business sale for the public, which will offer discounts of 30-50% off their home accessories and furniture.

“The loyalty and support of a small town community like ours is truly unique and has been crucial for the success of our family business. It has been so rewarding to provide excellent customer service to such wonderful people,” Shebelsky said.

Moving forward, the four-story building at the corner of Route 61 and Liberty Street is for sale. Interested buyers are encouraged to call Shebelsky at (570)-648-4802

