Eviction moratorium set to expire, what Pa. renters need to know

(WTAJ) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extension of the COVID-19 eviction moratorium is set to end after Saturday, July 31, putting hundreds of Pennsylvania renters at risk of losing their homes.

Acting Secretary of the Department of Human Services, Meg Snead, urged Pennsylvanians at risk of eviction or utility turn-off due to COVID-19 to apply for assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), in a press conference.

“The federal moratorium on evictions was a reprieve to keep people safe and housed through the worst of these public health and economic crises, but we must act now and use this historic investment available through ERAP to prevent avoidable evictions and housing insecurity,” Snead said, in a press release.

ERAP can help renters who are facing eviction pay past due and upcoming rent or utility bills or any other costs necessary to keep them safely housed. Pennsylvania renters who are at risk of losing their homes are urged to begin the ERAP application before the federal eviction moratorium ends.

Who qualifies for ERAP?

*Applicants will need to meet each of the following criteria to qualify for ERAP*

One or more individuals within the household has qualified for unemployment benefits, had a decrease in income, had increased household costs, or experienced other financial hardship during or due directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 pandemic; AND

One or more individuals in the household can show a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; AND

The household has an income at or below 80 percent of an area median income (which varies by county)

What information is needed to apply?

Head of household’s personal information

Income information for all household members 18 and older

Rental lease and amount owed

Landlord’s name and contact information

*Those applying for utility assistance will also need to provide utility expenses and utility provider information*

How to apply:

Applications for most counties can be submitted online at the COMPASS website. Applicants whose counties are not participating in the COMPASS application will be directed to apply directly with their county. County ERAP information can be found by visiting the DHS website.

ERAP is expected to continue through at least September 2022.