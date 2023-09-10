CHESTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Breaking News on the search of escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante. Authorities say Cavalcante is on the move and investigators are now moving their search efforts to northern Chester County.

This is after Pennsylvania State Police posted these pictures they say is Cavalcante in a new outfit. The pictures show Cavalcante clean-shaven, wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball-style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes.

He was reportedly seen in the northern Chester County area near Phoenixville.

Troopers say Cavalcante is operating an unknown car, possibly white in color.

According to the Associated Press, was driving a 2020 White Ford Transit van that had a refrigeration unit on the top and had been reported stolen by Baily’s Dairy and has Pennsylvania registration ZST8818.

If anyone has any information, please contact 911 or the Tip Line at 717-562-2987.