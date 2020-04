HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As of 8pm Sunday night, Pennsylvanians are required to wear a mask entering a life-sustaining business.



During Monday’s Pennsylvania daily briefing, PA Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine gave a demonstration on how to properly wear a mask. Click the video box above to watch.



Business owners can take action and deny service to someone who does not wear a mask in their place of business.