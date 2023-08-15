TILDEN TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a 21-year-old passenger has died after a deadly crash on Interstate 78.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a crash occurred on I-78 East at mile marker 29.7 in Tilden Township, Berks County.

Police say the car lost control exiting the roadway on the southbound side and striking a guide rail.

The passenger, Keira Martin, 21, of Darby, was pronounced dead by the Berks County coroner. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for observation.