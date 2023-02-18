CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced a Camp Hill man has been sentenced to 210 months, or 17.5 years, in federal prison after he pled guilty to distributing and conspiring to distribute multiple pounds of meth.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the charges against 37-year-old Ryan Coggins were the result of a several-year-long investigation into meth trafficking throughout multiple counties in southcentral and eastern Pennsylvania.

According to officials, Coggins admitted to using his home in Camp Hill as the main location for his meth trafficking operation. The release also states at least 22 other people were indicted for conspiring with Coggins and actually distributing around 16 pounds of meth from June 2017 to Dec. 19, 2020, in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Philadelphia counties.

Three people have already been sentenced in this case and the remaining co-defendants have either pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing or trial in Sept. 2023.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police, as well as many law enforcement agencies in the counties where the distribution activities were occurring. Assistant U.S. Attorneys William A. Behe and Christian Haugsby prosecuted the case.