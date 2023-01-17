A terrifying morning at the Philadelphia Federal Courthouse.

According to Robert Clark, a public information officer for the U.S. Marshal Service, a man was shot multiple times after he refused to drop his weapons and continued to lunge at a court officer.

Clark said during a news conference, this all started around 9:30am Tuesday when a Court Security Officer (CSO) approached the suspect’s van that was illegally parked in a spot reserved for court personnel.

The man then allegedly jumped out of the van and brandished two weapons which are described as “edge weapons” by law enforcement.

The suspect then lunged at the CSO despite the officer telling him to drop his weapons multiple times.

That’s when, Clark says, the officer shot the armed suspect multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital and at last check was in surgery.

This article will be updated when more information is available.