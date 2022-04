STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, 65.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 45.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Pennsylvania.

#50. Somerset County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (34,546 fully vaccinated)

30.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 550 (404 total deaths)

58.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,458 (18,698 total cases)

17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#49. Jefferson County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (20,566 fully vaccinated)

30.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 530 (230 total deaths)

52.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,732 (9,003 total cases)

4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#48. Perry County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (22,063 fully vaccinated)

29.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (183 total deaths)

13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,070 (8,824 total cases)

12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#47. Huntingdon County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (21,663 fully vaccinated)

29.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 540 (244 total deaths)

55.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,456 (11,492 total cases)

17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#46. Mifflin County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (22,240 fully vaccinated)

28.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 598 (276 total deaths)

72.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,585 (12,266 total cases)

22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#45. Clearfield County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (38,558 fully vaccinated)

28.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (344 total deaths)

25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,309 (19,266 total cases)

11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#44. Union County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (21,906 fully vaccinated)

28.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (153 total deaths)

1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,004 (11,682 total cases)

19.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#43. Blair County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (59,990 fully vaccinated)

27.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 501 (610 total deaths)

44.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,321 (29,630 total cases)

11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#42. Mercer County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (55,027 fully vaccinated)

25.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (496 total deaths)

30.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,293 (23,300 total cases)

2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#41. Adams County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (51,984 fully vaccinated)

25.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (360 total deaths)

0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,008 (24,730 total cases)

10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#40. Lawrence County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (43,404 fully vaccinated)

25.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 482 (412 total deaths)

38.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,137 (18,930 total cases)

1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#39. Pike County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (28,624 fully vaccinated)

24.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (95 total deaths)

51.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,180 (10,146 total cases)

16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#38. Lebanon County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (73,842 fully vaccinated)

23.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (514 total deaths)

4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,767 (36,536 total cases)

18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#37. Lycoming County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (59,198 fully vaccinated)

23.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (512 total deaths)

30.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,058 (28,391 total cases)

15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#36. Sullivan County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (3,193 fully vaccinated)

22.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 593 (36 total deaths)

70.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,310 (1,050 total cases)

20.4% less cases per 100k residents than

#35. Fayette County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (69,598 fully vaccinated)

20.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (665 total deaths)

48.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,994 (31,018 total cases)

10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#34. Cambria County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (70,149 fully vaccinated)

20.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (722 total deaths)

59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,535 (34,547 total cases)

22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania



#33. Beaver County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (88,599 fully vaccinated)

20.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (735 total deaths)

29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,465 (40,105 total cases)

12.4% more cases per 100k residents than



#32. Cameron County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (2,428 fully vaccinated)

19.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (20 total deaths)

29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,304 (814 total cases)

15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#31. Elk County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (16,518 fully vaccinated)

18.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (100 total deaths)

3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,838 (7,130 total cases)

9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania



#30. York County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (249,123 fully vaccinated)

18.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (1,490 total deaths)

4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,393 (118,518 total cases)

21.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#29. Monroe County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (95,799 fully vaccinated)

17.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (517 total deaths)

12.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,706 (36,959 total cases)

0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#28. Westmoreland County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (197,319 fully vaccinated)

16.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (1,367 total deaths)

13.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,830 (79,652 total cases)

4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#27. Wayne County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (29,148 fully vaccinated)

16.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (169 total deaths)

5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,717 (10,127 total cases)

9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#26. Northumberland County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (51,557 fully vaccinated)

16.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 582 (529 total deaths)

67.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,107 (22,808 total cases)

15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#25. Lancaster County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (311,290 fully vaccinated)

15.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (1,877 total deaths)

0.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,147 (120,864 total cases)

1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#24. Berks County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (244,013 fully vaccinated)

14.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (1,591 total deaths)

8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,267 (102,205 total cases)

11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#23. Erie County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (156,467 fully vaccinated)

14.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (752 total deaths)

19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,149 (57,046 total cases)

2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#22. Schuylkill County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (82,487 fully vaccinated)

13.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (674 total deaths)

37.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,337 (34,403 total cases)

11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#21. Centre County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (94,927 fully vaccinated)

13.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (347 total deaths)

38.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,639 (35,138 total cases)

0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#20. Columbia County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (38,279 fully vaccinated)

13.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (243 total deaths)

7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,156 (15,043 total cases)

6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#19. Wyoming County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (15,805 fully vaccinated)

13.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (104 total deaths)

11.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,930 (5,072 total cases)

13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#18. Carbon County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (37,960 fully vaccinated)

12.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (290 total deaths)

30.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,727 (15,870 total cases)

13.7% more cases per 100k residents than

#17. Armstrong County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (38,348 fully vaccinated)

12.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (341 total deaths)

51.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,551 (15,246 total cases)

8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#16. Dauphin County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (167,238 fully vaccinated)

11.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (958 total deaths)

0.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,214 (59,039 total cases)

2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#15. Washington County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (127,132 fully vaccinated)

9.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (651 total deaths)

9.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,555 (50,796 total cases)

12.9% more cases per 100k residents than

#14. Butler County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (116,011 fully vaccinated)

8.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (729 total deaths)

11.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,642 (44,412 total cases)

8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#13. Luzerne County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (197,691 fully vaccinated)

8.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (1,344 total deaths)

21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,133 (73,429 total cases)

6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#12. Bucks County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (393,183 fully vaccinated)

7.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (1,879 total deaths)

13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,598 (123,129 total cases)

9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#11. Delaware County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (356,518 fully vaccinated)

7.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (1,863 total deaths)

5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,398 (109,938 total cases)

10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#10. Cumberland County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (161,814 fully vaccinated)

5.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (888 total deaths)

0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,085 (50,889 total cases)

7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#9. Montgomery County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (537,389 fully vaccinated)

4.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (2,308 total deaths)

19.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,342 (152,404 total cases)

15.7% less cases per 100k residents than

#8. Northampton County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (200,712 fully vaccinated)

3.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (1,085 total deaths)

2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,037 (79,486 total cases)

19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#7. Philadelphia County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (1,054,196 fully vaccinated)

1.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (5,073 total deaths)

7.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,480 (308,578 total cases)

10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#6. Allegheny County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (824,231 fully vaccinated)

0.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (3,294 total deaths)

21.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,668 (263,496 total cases)

0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#5. Lackawanna County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (143,419 fully vaccinated)

0.9% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (758 total deaths)

4.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,707 (43,417 total cases)

4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#4. Chester County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (363,667 fully vaccinated)

2.2% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (1,140 total deaths)

37.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,467 (91,701 total cases)

19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#3. Lehigh County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (259,671 fully vaccinated)

3.7% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (1,234 total deaths)

3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,201 (89,378 total cases)

11.2% more cases per 100k residents than

#2. Forest County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (5,119 fully vaccinated)

4.1% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (35 total deaths)

39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,896 (2,239 total cases)

42.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#1. Montour County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (13,928 fully vaccinated)

12.7% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 510 (93 total deaths)

47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,772 (4,516 total cases)

13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Apr. 7, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available.

This data was compiled using information from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now.